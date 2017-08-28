House expected to get first look at school funding plan

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois legislative leaders say they’re still working out final details of a plan to fund the state’s public schools.

Bipartisan leaders have been meeting behind closed doors for days, with the Illinois House expected to get a first look at the plan Monday when they convene.

Few details have been publicly released aside from Republicans saying it increases funding for districts and contains a proposal to provide tax credits for those who donate to private school scholarships.

Republicans are calling it a “win-win” but Democrats declined to comment after a two-hour Sunday meeting at the Capitol.

The budget lawmakers approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get money. Both parties agree the 20-year-old calculation Illinois currently uses is unfair, but they can’t agree on an overhaul.