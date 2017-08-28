× Illinois House approves school bill on 2nd try

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois House has approved a new school funding plan on a second attempt, minutes after lawmakers failed to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s changes to a separate plan preferred by teacher unions.

Lawmakers voted 73-34 Monday to send the legislation to the Senate. A vote could occur in that chamber as early as Tuesday.

The measure increases funding for school districts and distributes the money in a way lawmakers say is more equitable. It also provides $75 million for tax credis for people who donate to private school scholarships.

Teacher unions opposed the tax credit, and many lawmakers said it was the reason they voted no on the measure Monday afternoon. But after they were unable to override the changes Rauner made last month on the other legislation, the new bill was called again and passed.

At stake is state aid for more than 800 districts that haven’t received payments this academic year. While district officials say they’re able to open on time, many are worried they won’t be able to keep classrooms open if a deal isn’t approved soon.

