Killer still on the run following quadruple homicide in north St. Louis County

CLAYTON, MO - A killer is still on the run after police found four bodies inside of a home in Glasgow Village this past Thursday.

Police still don't have any suspects in this quadruple homicide, but county police positively identified the third of the four victims. Police say he is 18-year-old Deandre Kelley, Junior. Earlier tonight Fox 2’s Gerron Jordan spoke with a local community activist who told Fox 2 he didn't know junior very well. He happened to have driven him to the hospital recently after he was shot in a completely separate drive by shooting.

Tonight, a small memorial along Balmoral Drive in Glasgow Village, continues to grow, four days after four people were found dead inside of this house early Thursday morning.

Police still don't know who's responsible for the gruesome crime, but on Monday they gave more details on the four victims: 56-year-old Patricia Steward, her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley have now been identified as victims, along with Corey's friend, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley, Junior. A 10-year-old was also shot and killed inside of the home, but police say that child had been adopted and are working to contact that child's family.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this quadruple homicide. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.