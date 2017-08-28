Lids for Kids helping families be “First Day Ready”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Starting a new school year can be stressful for most families. But students struggling with learning disabilities can face extra challenges.

The Ad Council and Understood.org teamed up to help children and their families be First Day Ready.

A free First Day Ready guide is available so students at every age can successfully manage back-to-school transitions. Understood.org says one of five kids in the U.S. suffers from Dyslexia or ADHD.

The goal of the campaign is to shut down the myth that these kids can't be good in school.