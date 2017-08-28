× Mizzou warning of white supremacists recruiting near campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. _The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty that a white supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.

The university asked anyone who is aware of activity, which violates university policies, to contact the office of civil rights and title nine.

The Columbia Tribune reports the memo was sent after officials spotted flyers containing a “neo-fascist symbol” around campus that read, “looking for young midwestern patriots”.

A university spokesman says the flyers are the only evidence so far that Missouri students are being recruited.