Mizzou warns that white supremacists are trying to recruit on campus

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri is warning students, staff and faculty that a white supremacist group appears to be recruiting on and near the Columbia campus.

The university asked anyone who is aware of activity which violates university policies to contact the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. The Columbia Tribune reports the memo was sent after officials spotted flyers containing a “neo-fascist symbol” around campus that read, “Looking for young Midwestern patriots.”

A university spokesman says the flyers are the only evidence so far that Missouri students are being recruited.