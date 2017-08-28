How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

One on One with new Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver

Posted 10:02 pm, August 28, 2017, by

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with Tim McCarver. the former Cardinals catcher in the 1960's and current broadcaster for the team, was inducted into their Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. McCarver was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame with former Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire and Pepper Martin, a member of the Gas House Gang teams of the 1930's.

 