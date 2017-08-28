Pay It Forward – Celebrating the local ‘lawnmower man’ for his generosity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - If you drive through a Bel-Ridge neighborhood, you might see the Lawnmower Man. The more lawnmowers he repairs, the more people in need he can help.

Willie Fair is a one-man lawnmower repair operation, but he doesn't do it for the money. The money he earns he uses to help people in need in his neighborhood. So one of his neighbors, Andrea Nichols, is now about to surprise him with Our Pay It Forward award -- $500 gift card from First Bank.

Fair, 70, knows just about everything there is to know about fixing lawnmowers. He's a retired supervisor from Briggs and Stratton, a manufacturer of gasoline engines. He has developed the reputation as the Lawnmower Man in Bel-Ridge and beyond. Willie repairs 10 to 12 mowers a day, sometimes for free, and for those who can pay, he buys food for the needy and distributes it from his driveway twice a month.

