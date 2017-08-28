If you are interested in learning more about Misty, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Also, the Metro East Humane Society will be celebrating Woofstock on Saturday, September 9 at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, Illinois. There will be live music and kiddie areas, as well as K9 demonstrations, search and rescue demonstrations, small dog races, and a doggie play area!