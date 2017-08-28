How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
Posted 2:47 pm, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:05PM, August 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS - This sweet dog is everything a pitty should be! Misty is 5 years-old with plenty of energy to go around. She's only 40-plus pounds, but quite strong. Misty looks adorable with her short, stocky body, and she has a happy-go-lucky personality! This dog loves everyone she meets.

If you are interested in learning more about Misty, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

Also, the Metro East Humane Society will be celebrating Woofstock on Saturday, September 9 at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, Illinois. There will be live music and kiddie areas, as well as K9 demonstrations, search and rescue demonstrations, small dog races, and a doggie play area!

