× Portion of Forest Park Parkway at Kingshighway to reopen Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO — After being closed for the last nine months a portion of Forest Park Parkway, west of Kingshighway, is expected to reopen Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports drivers will be able to use the reconfigured intersection between the two streets.

The parkway, which ran underneath Kingshighway near Barnes-Jewish Hospital for decades, has been raised to be at grade with Kingshighway, creating a traditional intersection.