Safety improvements being made on US 61 north of Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO – Workers begin making safety improvements today on a dangerous stretch of US highway 61 near highway P, north of Wentzville.

The work will make it safer to merge onto the highway. Right now, in order to get on or off of highway 61, you have to cut over two lanes of traffic. In 2009 a teenage girl died in a crash at that intersection.

This project should be finished by next summer.