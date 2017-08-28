× St. Louis city police organizing community blitz

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police invite city residents to a community blitz Monday. It’s from 4:30pm to 6:30pm Monday at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club on North Grand. Their new “Polar Cops” ice cream truck will be there, along with a face painter and balloon artist.

Acting police chief Lawrence O’Toole says it is a fun event to bring the community together and to give officers a chance to interact with the citizens they serve and build better community relations.