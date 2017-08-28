St. Louis woman accused of hitting child with shoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis mother is charged with Class D Felony Abuse or Neglect of a child after allegedly hitting her son with a shoe.

Police arrested 38-year-old Nikia Caldwell on Saturday.

According to court documents, the abuse occurred on April 29, 2017 at a home in the 3800 block of Sullivan Avenue in north St. Louis. The residence belonged to the child's grandmother.

As a result, Nikia's 13-year-old son needed five staples in his head to close a five centimeter laceration to his scalp.

According to the child's grandmother, the boy reported the abuse when she took him to the hospital. She said Nikia suffers from mental illness.