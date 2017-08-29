× 72-year-old beaten, vehicle stolen in O’Fallon – Police

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating an early morning attack and vehicle theft on a 72-year-old man.

According to Officer Diana Damke, a police spokeswoman, the robbery took place just before 6:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Belmonte Circle. The victim told police he was attacked and his assailant took his SUV.

The vehicle was described as a Ford Edge Limited SUV with Missouri license plates PE3G3U.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, late 40s or early 50s, wearing light-colored clothing, with greying hair.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.