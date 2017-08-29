88-year-old run over in Dierbergs parking lot after purse snatching

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) – An 88-year-old woman is hospitalized after being knocked to the ground and run over by thieves who stole her purse on the parking lot of a suburban St. Louis grocery store.

The woman bought a lottery ticket at a Dierbergs store in Florissant around 11:30 a.m. Monday and was walking to her car whn a car pulled up with a man driving. A woman jumped out and snatched the victim’s purse, knocking her to the ground.

As the car sped away, it drove over the woman.

She underwent surgery for fractures to a leg and wrist. Police say she faces a long recovery process.

Robbery charges were filed Tuesday against 38-year-old Christina Reed and 26-year-old Montrel Fuller. They do not have listed attorneys. A third person is sought by police.