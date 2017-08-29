× Columbia man sentenced 25 years for rape

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A Columbia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a 2015 sexual assault on University of Missouri’s campus.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 42-year-old Mohamed Mostafa was sentenced in Boone County Circuit Court for first-degree rape on Monday.

Police say the victim called first responders in May 2015 saying she went to a nightclub that night with a friend, when a man attempted to engage in sexual acts with her without her consent.

Mostafa was arrested in August 2015 in connection with the assault. DNA evidence collected from Mostafa and the victim matched.

Assistant prosecutor Cecily Daller says the victim’s family is satisfied with the sentence.

Public defender Jeremy Pilkington says he’s planning an immediate appeal.

Information from: Columbia Missourian