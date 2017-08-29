× Deaths of mother, twins possible murders-suicide

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ A 41-year-old Chicago-area mother and her twin 5-year-old daughters have been found in what authorities are investigating as possible murders and a suicide.

Autopsies are expected Tuesday on the bodies of Celisa Henning and her daughters, Makayla and Addison.

Police say it appears they were shot. Their bodies were found Monday afternoon in a Joliet home.

WMAQ-TV reports the triple shooting is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and called the deaths a “very tragic incident.”

Neighbors say the twins were to start kindergarten this fall at a nearby Catholic school.