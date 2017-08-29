Deaths of mother, twins possible murders-suicide
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ A 41-year-old Chicago-area mother and her twin 5-year-old daughters have been found in what authorities are investigating as possible murders and a suicide.
Autopsies are expected Tuesday on the bodies of Celisa Henning and her daughters, Makayla and Addison.
Police say it appears they were shot. Their bodies were found Monday afternoon in a Joliet home.
WMAQ-TV reports the triple shooting is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and called the deaths a “very tragic incident.”
Neighbors say the twins were to start kindergarten this fall at a nearby Catholic school.