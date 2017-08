× Dierbergs to start offering home delivery in September

ST. LOUIS — Getting groceries from Dierbergs is about to get a whole lot easier.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that the grocery store chain is partnering with Shipt, an Alabama-based grocery delivery company to offer home deliveries.

Starting on September 14, Shipt will deliver from 23 St. Louis area Dierbergs stores between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Prior to launch, annual Shipt memberships are available for $49 and members will receive $25 off their first order.