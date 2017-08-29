× Father will be able to attend Missouri trooper’s sentencing

VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) _ The father of a 20-year-old man who drowned in a Missouri lake while he was handcuffed will be able to attend the sentencing of a highway patrol trooper involved in the case.

Craig Ellingson, the father of Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa, was concerned last week that a judge’s schedule would prevent him from speaking at the sentencing for Trooper Anthony Piercy.

The Kansas City Star reports a judge rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 19 in Versailles, Missouri, which will allow Ellingson to attend.

Piercy avoided an involuntary manslaughter trial by pleading guilty in June to the misdemeanor boating violation.

In May 2014, Piercy pulled Brandon Ellingson over on the Lake of the Ozarks. Ellingson drowned after he was thrown from the boat while wearing an improperly secured life vest.