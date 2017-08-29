× Future of 88-year-old’s mobility, health in question after being run over during purse snatching

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An elderly woman is recovering Tuesday night after she was dragged and run over by a Ford SUV as thieves stole her purse.

It happened Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Florissant Dierburgs parking lot on Highway 67.

Police arrested Christina Reed and Montrel Fuller. They’ve each been charged with first-degree robbery.

According to police, an 88-year-old woman was leaving the Dierburgs after buying lottery tickets when Reed jumped out of the SUV and grabbed her purse. The victim’s clothing got caught in the SUV and as the suspects took off, she was dragged and run over. Police said she suffered serious injuries to legs and arm.

Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery called it a brutal attack at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our community is very upset about this occurring to a longtime resident of the City of Florissant,” Lowery said. “(The) 88-year-old victim was a very independent person and now we just don’t know what her future is because of this cowardly act that was conducted yesterday by these two thoughtless people.”

Lowery called in all of his detectives and immediately put them on the case to track down the suspects. They located Reed and Fuller with the help of witness descriptions and store surveillance video. Police have identified a third suspect involved. They said he cashed in the victim’s lottery tickets at a nearby store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000​