Katrina survivor living in St. Louis weary of anniversary amid Harvey storm

The recovery from Hurricane Garvey will take months—in some cases, years—for victims to get back on track. Fox 2 News spoke to Katrina survivor Maureen Larkins, who said the memories of 12 years ago have come flooding back. In the years since the devastating 2005 storm, Larkins has become an example of life coming full circle. She not only received much-needed assistance from the Red Cross, she’s since become a board member.

Larkins said she’s also worried about her family in Houston.

"Imagine everything under water; this is just the beginning. The water will go down and people will continue to need help. After Hurricane Katrina, I was a recipient of Red Cross help. We lost everything. I left New Orleans with a backpack – no clothes, no car, nothing; no toothbrush. Once that water goes down, you will see what’s left: the muck, the dirt, the smell. We gotta help people," she said.

Thus far, 38 St. Louis Red Cross volunteers have been deployed to Texas, along with eight emergency vehicles to help with food and shelter.