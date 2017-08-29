Local aid for Houston, surrounding areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _What's left of Hurricane Harvey is bringing more rain and flooding to Houston and surrounding areas. There is a growing call from relief agencies like the American Red Cross to help the thousands of people displaced by the powerful and deadly storm.

It`s everything from financial donations to blood donations.

Red Cross volunteers are also stepping up efforts to help the many people impacted by the incredible storm. The call for donations comes as water rescues continue in the Houston area.

Twenty-seven volunteers from the eastern Missouri chapter of the Red Cross have already been deployed to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. More are on standby to leave.

Six emergency response vehicles stocked with supplies have already left for Texas and another one may leave today. Roughly 30,000 people stayed in shelters because of the storm last night and that number is expected to grow. Nearly a half million people eventually could end up seeking some sort of assistance before the disaster is over.

The Red Cross is heavily involved in the massive relief effort and needs your help to do it.

To make a financial donation You can go Redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can specify that you want your donation to go to Hurricane Harvey help.

You can also text the word HARVEY to 9-0-9-9-9 to make a $10 donation.