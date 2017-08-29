× Police ID third victim of St. Louis area quadruple homicide

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) _ Police have identified a third victim of a quadruple homicide at a home in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police said Monday that 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr. was among those found dead around midnight Thursday in a home in the unincorporated area called Glasgow Village. He was a friend of 20-year-old, Joseph Corley, who lived in the home where the deadly shooting happened with his mother, 56-year-old Patricia Steward. Corley and Steward were identified as victims last week.

Police still haven’t released the name of a 10-year-old victim. The child was adopted at an early age, and authorities are still attempting to notify relatives.

St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda says investigators have determined the deaths were not a murder-suicide.