Rep. Ann Wagner says China needs to ‘step up’ in the North Korean situation

ST. LOUIS, MO — North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile over Japan Monday. It's designed to carry a nuclear payload.

That missile splashed into the northern Pacific ocean.

Officials say this launch seems designed to show that North Korea can back up its threat to target the US territory of Guam and establishes a dangerous precedent.

President Donald Trump released a statement on North Korea's actions. It states, "The world has received North Korea's latest message loud and clear. This regime has signaled it's contempt for it's neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior."

Republican Congressional Representative Ann Wagner just returned from Asia. She was on an official congressional tour of South Korea, Japan and China. She says that economic, military and diplomatic options are on the table.

"The North Koreans have escalated the situation to a point that is very scary," said Representative Ann Wagner. "We have been kicking the can with them for 25 years, I have to tell you Randi. Now we're at a point that we have North Korea with ICBMs that could potentially reach our homeland, our continent."

Representative Ann Wagner says the Chinese need to step up. She says she has spoken to high level Chinese officials. They are imposing sanctions right now. But, they need to squeeze them on trade and cut off their oil supply to get talks started. That brought North Korea to the six party talks nine years ago.