Robbery victim hospitalized after baseball bat attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A robbery victim is hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked with a baseball bat in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 47-year-old man was walking to his car about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the Grove district when two men came up behind him and attacked him with a bat.

The robbers got away with the victim’s wallet, phone and car keys and drove off in his vehicle.

The victim suffered head injuries and a cut on his arm. His car was later found abandoned not far from the scene of the attack.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch