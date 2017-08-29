The Lady Lancers volleyball team helps raise awareness for rare genetic disorder that affects 12-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – Two of the area's top girls high school volleyball teams got together for an important match Monday night that drew a huge crowd. But the fans weren’t there just to watch the action. It was also to raise awareness and funds for the fight against a rare genetic disorder called Wolfram Syndrome. Wolfram Syndrome is a rare and deadly form of diabetes, which leads to vision loss, hearing loss and neurodegeneration.

The Lafayette Lady Lancers played the St. Joseph’s girls volleyball team at the Lafayette High School gymnasium Monday night to help Raquel Gebel, a 7th grader at Rockwood Valley Middle School. Raquel is the granddaughter of the late Jack Snow of the Los Angeles Rams and voice of the Rams.

Tragically 60-percent of patients diagnosed with Wolfram Syndrome die by their 30th birthday.

Proceeds from the game went to the Snow Foundation which supports research being done at Washington University School of Medicine to find treatments and cures for diabetes and other neurological diseases.