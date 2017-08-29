The water is still rising in Houston and thousands need help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The situation in Texas is getting worse and active water rescues are underway. The US Coast Guard and entire Texas National Guard are still overwhelmed with calls.

President Trump and First Lady Melania are visiting Texas Tuesday and offering support with rapid federal aid to Harvey victims. They say this is a team effort.

"We want to be looked at in five years, ten years from now, as this is the way to do it. This is of epic proportion. Nobody has ever seen anything like this,” said President Trump.

Sadly, Harvey has taken more lives. A Houston police officer drowned in his car from floodwaters. The Houston police chief Art Acevedo said this, “They looked for him, they helped, they just couldn’t find him."

A family of six that was hoping to escape rising water in Harris County, Texas is believed dead after being swept away in a van by floodwaters on the Greens Bayou. Four children and two great-grandparents are believed to have perished.

The flood waters continue to rise as the Houston Convention Center has over 10,000 people in a shelter, with 30,000 expected to need help.

There are 30,000 people expected to need shelter of some kind. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says they are opening up three more centers to take in people.