Washington, Mo. man accused of waking sleeping couple at gunpoint, assaulting man

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A 33-year-old Washington, Missouri man was jailed for allegedly pulling a sleeping man out of bed at gunpoint and kidnapping him, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the incident occurred Saturday, August 26 at a residence in the 7500 block of Highway YY. Deputies responded a reported kidnapping and assault.

Authorities learned the suspect illegally entered the residence while a man and woman were asleep inside. The suspect is said to have struck the sleeping man in the head with an unknown object and then held the man and woman at gunpoint. The suspect then took the male victim with him and left.

Pelton said deputies discovered signs of an assault at the home.

Deputies learned both the victim and suspect were being treated at Mercy Hospital in Washington. The suspect was still in possession of a handgun when deputies made contact with him.

The suspect, identified as Tyler Louis Cregger, was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Cregger with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.