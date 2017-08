Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - St. Louis Is about to welcome a new, interactive hotspot. Westport Social will be the region's newest restaurant complete with a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

They're offering games like "snook ball" (giant floor pool played by kicking billiard balls the size of soccer balls), hoops, darts, and more.

Live music is scheduled every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Westport Social

910 Westport Plaza

Maryland Heights

www.Westportsocial-STL.com