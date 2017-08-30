4th victim identified in St. Louis County homicide; Crimestoppers offering $15k reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (AP) _There is a plea to the public in the search to find the person or persons who murdered four people last week in Glasgow Village.

St. Louis County Police identified the fourth victim as 10-year-old Terrence DeHart, a fifth grader at Forder Elementary School in the Mehlville School District. He is the adopted son of 56-year-old Patricia Steward, another murder victim.

Steward's son, 20-year-old Joseph Corley, was also found dead in the home along with Corley's friend, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr.

Officers found the victims inside a home on Balmoral Drive in north St. Louis County late Thursday night. Relatives asked police for a welfare check at the home after they hadn`t heard from them since Wednesday night.

They are now turning to the public to find the person responsible.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $15,000 reward. The number is 1-866-371-TIPS.