Brewers hold off Cardinals for 6-5 victory

Posted 8:10 pm, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:09PM, August 30, 2017

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 30th save. He allowed a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, struck out the next two batters, and ten watched Broxton snag Randal Grichuk’s deep blast to end the game.

Chase Anderson (8-3) gave up two hits _ both homers _ in six innings, three earned runs, struck out six and walked two to improve to 4-0 in nine starts at Miller Park this season.

Santana hit his 22nd homer of the season and Villar’s was his 10th, giving Milwaukee a franchise-record nine players with at least 10 homers in a season.

St. Louis fell 2{ games behind the second-place Brewers in the NL Central despite two home runs from Tommy Pham.