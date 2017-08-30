Cardinals Trade Slumping Mike Leake to Mariners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals pulled off a surprise trade on Thursday, sending starting pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners. In return, the Redbirds receive minor league shortstop Rayder Ascanio. The deal also includes the Cardinals paying reportedly 17 million dollars of Leake's $53 million remaining on the five year $80 million deal he signed with St. Louis prior to the 2016 season. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a telephone conference call that the deal was made to free up a spot in the starting rotation for both the remainder of the 2017 season and the upcoming 2018 season. The Cardinals have several blue chip pitchers considered ready for the major leagues. Luke Weaver, Alex Reyes, Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson could be in the Cardinals rotation in 2018. Luke Weaver has made four starts for the Cardinals this season, while Flaherty will make his Major League debut this coming Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Reyes has missed the entire 2017 campaign after having elbow surgery during Spring Training. Reyes pitched brilliantly late in the 2016 season and is considered the team's top pitching prospect.

Leake got off to a great start in 2017, with a 5-2 record and a 1.91 ERA. But Leake has struggled in his last 17 starts with just four of them being quality outings. Leake's season stats are 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA.