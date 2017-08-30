Drinking four cups of coffee may lead to a longer life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Another health report involving coffee has better news for java lovers. A European study claims the more coffee you drink the longer you may live.

Researchers studied 20,000 Spainards over ten years and discovered drinking at least four cups of coffee a day may lead to a longer life. St. Louis University Cardiologist, Dr. Michael Lim, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

Lim said other factors may play a role in the findings.

In Spain, coffee is often enjoyed in a relaxing setting, sipped over several minutes where in the U.S. we often drink our coffee on the run. But the doctor says caffeine in coffee does provide benefits.