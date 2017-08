ST. LOUIS – After four years at Forest Park, Fair St. Louis is returning to downtown next year!

The fair will mark the grand opening of the new Gateway Arch in 2018.

The arch grounds played host to Fair St. Louis since its inception in 1981. The fair relocated to Forest Park as work began on the CityArchRiver project, a $380 million renovation of the arch grounds and surrounding areas.

Fair St. Louis 2018 takes place July 4, July 6, and July 7.