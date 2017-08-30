Future of Proposed St. Louis Blues Ice Rink Stalls Again 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – The future of a St. Louis Blues four ice rink complex remained up in the air Wednesday.

Council members met in a midafternoon meeting since voting 4-3 for a non-binding resolution to pause construction Tuesday night.

Council Chairman, Sam Page said that while conversations about the project are continuing, he is concerned about the complex being built in Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

"I want to build an ice complex for these families because I think they are the innocent bystanders of a decision that we made that might not have been a good one," said Page.

Page had introduced the bill in December that gave approval to move forward with the project, which was being supported by County Executive, Steve Stenger.

But during Tuesday night's meeting and a heated exchange between the two men, Page said, the council’s vote at that time was based on wrong and misleading information.

"I do reserve the right to reconsider my opinion if I get new information or if I had bad information at the time I made that judgment or that vote or if the project changes substantially from what I voted on initially," he said after Wednesday's meeting.

Page said that he along with the seven council members want to look at whether there are options for other locations to be considered.

"I think some of our council members are concerned about the location," Page said, "I think everybody loves the project and I think there is a varying opinion across the council as to whether or not we are too far down the line on this to look for an alternative location."

Meanwhile, Greg Smith, an attorney with Husch Blackwell currently representing the developers said that there is no question that the park is the ultimate spot and remains optimistic that it will become a reality.

"It's a great central location in the region for this type of recreational use," Smith said, "regardless of whether the project goes forward which we of course expect it to, it will be a storm water improvement for the site and we communicated that pretty clearly, that all along it's been intended as having a dual purpose through the preliminary grading for the ice center."

Page said that he isn't sure if more meetings focusing solely on discussing the project are scheduled any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has to complete its own environmental assessment before sending it off to the National Parks Service to sign off on the deal.