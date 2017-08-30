× Grant’s Farm to stay in Busch family; will remain free, open to the public

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After a prolonged legal battle between members of the Busch family over whether to sell Grant’s Farm, Billy Busch announced Wednesday that an ownership group made up of descendants of August A. Busch Jr. would purchase the 270-acre local landmark.

The partnership group is comprised of Beatrice Busch Von Gontard, Peter Busch, Trudy Busch Valentine, Andrew Busch, and Robert Hermann Jr., grandson of August A. Busch Jr. The new ownership group has welcomed Billy Busch to join them.

The landmark was named for President Ulysses S. Grant, who received the land as a gift from his father-in-law after marrying Julia Boggs Dent in 1848.

August A. Busch Sr. bought the land in 1903.

Grant’s Farm opened to the public in 1954.

The farm was part of the Anheuser-Busch sale to InBev in 2008. The AB-InBev would continue to lease the farmland from the Busch family .

In November 2015, the Saint Louis Zoo offered to buy Grant’s Farm, starting a a Busch family fracas over the landmark’s future. In April 2016, Billy Busch made his own offer to buy the farm in order to keep it in the family. The following month, the zoo withdrew its offer.