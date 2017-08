Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Big 550, KTRS is kicking cancer this morning. From 6am to 6pm the talk radio station is sponsoring a 12 hour radio-thon. St. Louis men's group against cancer is behind this event in the lobby of Nestle Purina in downtown St. Louis. One of the big auction items is a dinner with actor Jon Hamm.

The call in number is: 314-982-2992

More information: http://stlmgac.org