Latest tech solutions can enrich our everyday lives

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Technology is changing how the world works. Advancements in the 'internet of things' and connecting everyday objects to the internet is extending connectivity far beyond traditional products such as computers and smart phones. It's making our lives easier and more productive as we get busier.

Everyday tasks like cleaning the house and cooking dinner can be made easier by incorporating smart, connected devices, giving you some extra time along the way to tackle even more of your daily to do list.

Blake Rouhani, with the Consumer Technology Association, showcases the latest tech solutions and shows us how increased connectivity is creating efficiency and enriching our everyday lives.