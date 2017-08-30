× Man charged in West End double murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a local man Wednesday in connection with a double murder in north city.

The shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Belt Avenue, near the intersection with Page Boulevard; that’s in the West End neighborhood.

Police found 44-year-old Matthew Berry sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Berry was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, identified as 45-year-old Otis Bennett, was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned Berry and Bennett got into an argument with 34-year-old Korey Edwards, who pulled out a firearm and shot the victims. Police later located Edwards and took him into custody.

Edwards was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.