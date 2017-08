× Mike Leake traded to Mariners – Reports

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have traded pitcher Mike Leake to the Seattle Mariners, according to reports.

The trade was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

It’s unclear what the Cardinals will receive for Leake, who has a 7-12 record and a 4.21 ERA this season.

The Cardinals are 66-65 and 5½ games out of first place in the NL Central Division.