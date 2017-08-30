× Missouri representatives Facebook post calls for suspects that vandalized a Confederate statue to be hung

Wednesday a Facebook post by Missouri Representative Warren Love, (R)-Osceola seems to be calling for two persons suspected of vandalizing Confederate statue in a Springfield MO National Cemetery to be, “This is totally against the law,” Love wrote. “I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love represents the 125th District in western Missouri.

Work crews in Springfield have cleaned up paint that was placed on the Confederate monument.

The vandalism was discovered Wednesday, at a time when heightened security surrounded President Donald Trump’s visit to Springfield.

The monument is at the Springfield National Cemetery. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirms that someone vandalized the statue. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Confederate monuments have been coming down around the country since the 2015 fatal shooting of nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, by a 23-year-old white racist. But the pace has picked up since violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.