BERKELEY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a murder at a Berkeley liquor store.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. near the Liquor Doctor store in the 8300 block of Airport Road.

Nearby Airport Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown as police responded to the scene.

