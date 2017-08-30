Toddler ejected, hospitalized after crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A toddler is in critical condition after being ejected from a car in a crash in downtown St. Louis.
The multi-vehicle accident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of 18th Street at Delmar.
According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, two drivers were injured as well.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find the child lying on the pavement. The Post says a car seat was visible but it's unclear if the child was in the seat at the time.
The toddler and both drivers are listed as stable. This is a developing story.
FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.
38.634977 -90.204258