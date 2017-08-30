Toddler ejected, hospitalized after crash in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A toddler is in critical condition after being ejected from a car in a crash in downtown St. Louis.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of 18th Street at Delmar.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, two drivers were injured as well.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find the child lying on the pavement. The Post says a car seat was visible but it's unclear if the child was in the seat at the time.

The toddler and both drivers are listed as stable. This is a developing story.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

MVA at 18th & Delmar Blvd. Baby ejected, rushed to hospital by @SLMPD. Critical, stable. 3 vehicles involved (2 moving, 1 parked). @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Nrk9pRBIk3 — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) August 30, 2017

At the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 18th & Delmar. A toddler was ejected from the car and is now in crtical but stable condition. pic.twitter.com/XziHI5qj4e — Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) August 30, 2017