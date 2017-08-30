How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Toddler ejected, hospitalized after crash in downtown St. Louis

Posted 9:03 am, August 30, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:05AM, August 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A toddler is in critical condition after being ejected from a car in a crash in downtown St. Louis.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of 18th Street at Delmar.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, two drivers were injured as well.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find the child lying on the pavement. The Post says a car seat was visible but it's unclear if the child was in the seat at the time.

The toddler and both drivers are listed as stable. This is a developing story.

