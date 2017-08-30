Police: Man in custody following downtown bank robbery

LIVE VIDEO: President Donald Trump to speak in Springfield, MO
Posted 11:46 am, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, August 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have a man in custody in connection with a Wednesday morning bank robbery in downtown.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery took place at US Bank in the 700 block of Locust Street.

Freeman said the suspect entered the bank and approached a teller, indicated he had a gun, and left after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was later arrested near 4th and Clark streets.

 