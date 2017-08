Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. _President Donald Trump visits Missouri today to outline his plans for tax reform. He'll speak at a manufacturing company in Springfield.

The event is not open to the public.

Trump is expected to urge congress to act on cutting tax rates and simplifying the tax code. That was one of his major campaign platforms.

Protestors are expected to be on hand as well.

FOX 2's John Brown will be in Springfield with reports later today.