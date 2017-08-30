Savings account rates at lowest levels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _After the great recession, Americans became more concerned with saving for a rainy day and were less inclined to spend beyond their means. However, we`re now seeing that savings rates are at their lowest levels in eight years.

What’s leading that downward savings trend, and how can you avoid it?

Kyle Jones, Financial Advisor at Wamhoff Financial Planning & Accounting Services, offers his insights.

How much are people saving today:

• In the second quarter of 2017, average household savings rate was 3.8% of disposable income.

• In 2015, the rate was 6.2%.

• Compared to spending, the amount of disposable income a household has to spend has also decreased in relation to spending.

• The average household has experienced only a 2.8% increase in disposable personal income, and a 4.4% increase in personal spending. Thus, household spending is outpacing income gains.

Reasons behind decreased savings:

• Income, and annual raises aren`t keeping up with the rising rate of expenses. While average pay raises are about 3% for 2017, while, for example, the price of food has increased by 5% and health care has risen by 20% or more for many families. This leaves less to save.

• Consumer confidence has risen, so americans feel more comfortable saving less and spending more.

• A strong labor market could indicate that employers will have to begin offering larger pay increases to attract and retain talent.

• There`s pent-up demand for large ticket items like luxury cars and vacations, so Americans are spending what they previously would have saved on these items.

What should you be doing:

• Avoid the urge to outspend, and always be sure to have 6-12 months of expenses in your savings account.

• Make a budget and stick to it. Having a plan will help you avoid those emotional purchases that you may regret later.

• Be sure you`re taking advantage of your employer sponsored retirement savings plan (401k, simple ira, etc), and contribute the maximum that your budget will allow.