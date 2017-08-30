× St. Louis police: Resident shot armed burglar

ST. LOUIS – A burglary suspect is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by the St. Louis resident whose home was broken into.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 26-year-old man was contacted Tuesday night by an alarm company. Police say he returned home and encountered two burglars climbing out a window.

One of the burglars was armed. So was the resident, who fired his weapon. The 20-year-old suspect is hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

The other burglar ran away. The resident was unharmed.