St. Louis police warn about man posing as Laclede Gas worker

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for someone posing as a Laclede Gas worker. Investigators say the man entered a woman’s home on Wanda avenue in south St. Louis on Monday.

The man claimed to be from, “The gas company.” He said that he needed to check the gas meter inside the house. The resident got suspicious and called her daughter.

The fake worker got nervous and left without taking anything.

Police say that if anyone tries to enter your home without proper ID call 911.