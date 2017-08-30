× Teen charged in deadly Jennings accident

CLAYTON, MO – A 17-year-old teen faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role in a deadly crash on November 4, 2016.

Prosecutors say Joniesse Redmond was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a tree on Shannon Avenue in Jennings. That crash killed Michael Leachman and Theodore Barnett, 2 other passengers were seriously injured.

Police say Redmond was 16 at the time and did not have a driver’s license.

Investigators say she said she was going to try to hit 120 going around a curve.

Redmond was certified as an adult last month.

