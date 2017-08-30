× Third suspect arrested in robbery of 88-year-old outside Dierbergs

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a third person in connection with the robbery of an 88-year-old woman in a Florissant Dierbergs parking lot.

The robbery took place Monday at 11:30 a.m. on Highway 67. According to police, the victim was leaving the Dierbergs after buying lottery tickets when a man jumped out of an SUV and grabbed her purse. The victim’s clothing got caught in the SUV and as the suspects took off, she was dragged and run over.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries to her legs and arm.

After consulting with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, police located and arrested Christina Reed and Montrel Fuller. They were each charged with first-degree robbery.

The third suspect, identified as Michael Fuller, was also in the SUV. He was given the victim’s stolen lottery tickets and cashed them at a nearby store.

Michael Fuller was charged with first-degree robbery. He remains incarcerated at St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.